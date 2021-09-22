Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 7,264 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 67.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,264 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZS. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.67.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $272.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.92. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of -141.10 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.34 and a 52 week high of $293.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.51, for a total value of $1,543,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,166,802.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,329 shares of company stock worth $80,041,991 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

