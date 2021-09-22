Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 153.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of FMB opened at $57.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.15. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $57.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th.

