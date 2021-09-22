Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 80,982 Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter worth about $194,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter worth about $3,501,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter worth about $2,522,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter worth about $1,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Queen's Gambit Growth Capital alerts:

Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.38.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Queen's Gambit Growth Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Queen's Gambit Growth Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.