Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $874,000 Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Duke Realty by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,086,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,264,000 after buying an additional 2,527,128 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Duke Realty by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,624,000 after buying an additional 2,375,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Duke Realty by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,462,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,271,000 after buying an additional 834,051 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Duke Realty by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,898,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,457,000 after buying an additional 497,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DRE shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.46.

In other news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRE opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.37.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

