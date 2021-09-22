Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $852,000 Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in State Street were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in State Street by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $791,909,000 after buying an additional 4,895,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $534,817,000 after buying an additional 159,847 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in State Street by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,482 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in State Street by 321.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,577,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,816 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STT opened at $81.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $94.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. State Street’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.04%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.46.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

