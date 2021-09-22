Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Stake Lowered by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 64.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 194,888 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Robert Half International worth $9,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RHI. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 55,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 438,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,221,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist increased their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $100.30 on Wednesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $104.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.03 and a 200-day moving average of $89.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

