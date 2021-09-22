Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 443,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $61.78. The stock had a trading volume of 10,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,702. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $78.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.68.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $396.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.80 million. Analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 59.52%.

RBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $211,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,240.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,154 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

