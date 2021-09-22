Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $396.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.80 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. William Blair lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $456,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,405,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,660,000 after purchasing an additional 84,102 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,592,000 after buying an additional 72,165 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 260.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 64,519 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 129.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBA traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.88. 11,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,702. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

