Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Gap Down to $27.07

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.07, but opened at $25.31. Riskified shares last traded at $25.85, with a volume of 1,432 shares traded.

RSKD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Riskified has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

About Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

