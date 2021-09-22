Rise (RISE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Rise has a total market cap of $247,406.66 and $8.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Rise has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Muse (MUSE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00037097 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000380 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 185,342,803 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

