Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Shares Down 1.2%

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN)’s stock price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$62.35 and last traded at C$62.36. 5,808 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 6,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$63.10.

Separately, Acumen Capital decreased their target price on Richards Packaging Income Fund from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$63.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$65.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$705.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s payout ratio is 33.55%.

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

