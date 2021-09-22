Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 2,130 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.06% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 2.62. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $17.24.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGY. Truist Securities upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

