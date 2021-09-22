Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,092 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SC. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth $42,257,000. WS Management Lllp acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth $18,131,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth $13,908,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 3,866.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after buying an additional 396,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 1,631.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,523,000 after buying an additional 310,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SC. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.65.

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average of $36.36. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 45.46 and a quick ratio of 45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

