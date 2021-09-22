Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,893,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSGE shares. Wolfe Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

NYSE:MSGE opened at $74.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1 year low of $60.26 and a 1 year high of $121.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.31. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.66.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 228.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1008.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

