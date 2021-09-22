Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 3,049 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Phreesia were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 81.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,274,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,687,000 after buying an additional 1,916,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,124,000 after buying an additional 616,536 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 121.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 294,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after buying an additional 161,490 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 2,279.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after buying an additional 153,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 83.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after buying an additional 153,300 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phreesia alerts:

PHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Phreesia in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.10.

Shares of PHR opened at $66.29 on Wednesday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $81.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -61.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, SVP David Linetsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $35,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $300,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,589 shares of company stock valued at $16,500,457. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.