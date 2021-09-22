Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Trading Up 1%

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY)’s stock price was up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.63 and last traded at $18.41. Approximately 3,108 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 1,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.00.

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter.

About Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY)

Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.

