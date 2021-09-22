Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.80.

RVMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 4.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 11.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,770,000 after acquiring an additional 318,987 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RVMD stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.78. 454,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,171. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 2.06. Revolution Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 355.11%. The company had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 million. Analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

