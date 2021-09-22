Reviewing Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) and Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM)

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) and Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Utah Medical Products and Neuronetics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Neuronetics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Neuronetics has a consensus price target of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 209.49%. Given Neuronetics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Neuronetics is more favorable than Utah Medical Products.

Volatility and Risk

Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neuronetics has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Neuronetics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Neuronetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Utah Medical Products and Neuronetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utah Medical Products 27.78% 12.38% 11.37% Neuronetics -41.24% -35.67% -19.66%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Utah Medical Products and Neuronetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Utah Medical Products $42.18 million 7.75 $10.80 million N/A N/A Neuronetics $49.24 million 3.32 -$27.45 million ($1.41) -4.41

Utah Medical Products has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Neuronetics.

Summary

Utah Medical Products beats Neuronetics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology. The company was founded on April 21, 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, UT.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc. commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients. The company was founded by Steven B. Waite, Bruce J. Shook, Norman R. Weldon, and Thomas D. Weldon in April 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

