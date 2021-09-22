Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Receives C$89.46 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$89.46.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QSR shares. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$81.64 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of TSE QSR traded up C$0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$80.17. The company had a trading volume of 606,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,899. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$81.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$81.78. The stock has a market cap of C$24.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.66. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of C$67.77 and a 1 year high of C$87.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.70 billion. Analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.657 dividend. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.08%.

In other news, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.69, for a total transaction of C$4,713,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,916,268.26.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

