Research Analysts Set Expectations for Valley National Bancorp’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Valley National Bancorp in a research note issued on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the company will earn $1.30 per share for the year.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.79.

Shares of VLY opened at $11.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.28. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1,339.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.