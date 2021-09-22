Research Analysts Set Expectations for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.56. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 billion.

CNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Sunday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$139.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian National Railway to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Canadian National Railway to an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$147.53.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$147.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$104.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$139.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$138.18. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$125.00 and a 12-month high of C$161.15.

In related news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total value of C$20,034,935.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,777,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,133,805,119.08. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,153,897 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.88, for a total value of C$181,019,728.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,565,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,913,267,005.28. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,177,795 shares of company stock worth $996,047,951.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 42.20%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

