Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Trading 0.6% Higher

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY)’s share price shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.47 and last traded at $6.32. 72,679 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 73,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.51.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments.

