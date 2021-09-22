renDOGE (RENDOGE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $137,979.00

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 21st. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000496 BTC on popular exchanges. renDOGE has a market cap of $644,898.93 and approximately $137,979.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00065285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.30 or 0.00166576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00107629 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,842.00 or 0.06733715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,210.24 or 1.00011094 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002533 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE was first traded on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

