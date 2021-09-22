Refinable Price Down 26.1% Over Last Week (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000528 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Refinable has traded down 26.1% against the dollar. Refinable has a total market cap of $9.32 million and approximately $615,355.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00070254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.58 or 0.00168831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00111827 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,969.60 or 0.06907299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,828.85 or 0.99619901 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.01 or 0.00788532 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

