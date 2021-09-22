Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR)

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LRMR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/21/2021 – Larimar Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

9/17/2021 – Larimar Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

9/11/2021 – Larimar Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

9/10/2021 – Larimar Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

8/13/2021 – Larimar Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

8/4/2021 – Larimar Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Lifesci Capital.

LRMR stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $11.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,533. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $200.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.32.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James E. Flynn purchased 685,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $5,999,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 142,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

