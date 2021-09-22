Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for IMV (IMV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of IMV (NASDAQ: IMV) in the last few weeks:

9/22/2021 – IMV is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2021 – IMV was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

9/15/2021 – IMV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

9/14/2021 – IMV was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

9/6/2021 – IMV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

9/1/2021 – IMV was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

8/25/2021 – IMV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

8/24/2021 – IMV was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

8/19/2021 – IMV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

8/17/2021 – IMV was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

8/11/2021 – IMV had its “sector perform market weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

NASDAQ:IMV opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. IMV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. IMV had a negative net margin of 11,386.18% and a negative return on equity of 99.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that IMV Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMV in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of IMV by 85.2% in the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of IMV by 59.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 52,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IMV by 13,722.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 41,166 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMV in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

