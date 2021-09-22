Raymond James Upgrades Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) to “Strong-Buy”

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

XPOF stock opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. Xponential Fitness has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $13.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.53.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xponential Fitness will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Geisler purchased 18,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $200,920.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Meloun purchased 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,625.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,689 shares in the company, valued at $875,782.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

