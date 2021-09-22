Raymond James Comments on Cameco Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cameco in a report released on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $21.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -527.00 and a beta of 1.03. Cameco has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 7.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 543.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cameco by 114.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Cameco in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.