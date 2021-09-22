Ravencoin (RVN) Price Hits $0.11

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 18.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular exchanges. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and $62.57 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00072455 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00055764 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00114860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.48 or 0.00171237 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,708,260,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

