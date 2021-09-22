Rarible (RARI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $11.14 Million

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Rarible has a market capitalization of $70.00 million and approximately $11.14 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible coin can now be purchased for $14.66 or 0.00034741 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rarible has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00054380 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00126663 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00012609 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00045013 BTC.

Rarible Coin Profile

Rarible is a coin. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,773,724 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

