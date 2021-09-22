RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider William Ho Sells 2,000 Shares

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $77,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, William Ho sold 3,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $108,120.00.

On Monday, August 16th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $32,070.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $30,520.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $30,230.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $31,750.00.

RAPT stock opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day moving average of $27.10. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 1,219.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RAPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

