Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.18

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.18 and last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 11144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.31.

Several analysts recently commented on RPID shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($20.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($19.60). The firm had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID)

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

