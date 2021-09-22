Ramius Advisors LLC Sells 73,579 Shares of Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU)

Ramius Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) by 54.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,579 shares during the period. Ramius Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itiquira Acquisition were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITQRU. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $10,115,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $8,734,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $6,710,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $6,560,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $5,914,000.

Shares of ITQRU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,152. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $10.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

