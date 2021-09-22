Ramius Advisors LLC Sells 226,450 Shares of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU)

Ramius Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU) by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,450 shares during the quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Kismet Acquisition Two by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 52,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in Kismet Acquisition Two by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 862,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 446,286 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 1st quarter valued at $2,734,000.

Kismet Acquisition Two stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,920. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

