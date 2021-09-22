Ramius Advisors LLC Purchases 23,200 Shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU)

Ramius Advisors LLC raised its position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) by 16.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the quarter. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha makes up about 0.6% of Ramius Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ramius Advisors LLC’s holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter worth $1,243,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter worth $6,461,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter worth $497,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAU remained flat at $$9.91 during midday trading on Wednesday. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

