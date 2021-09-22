Ramius Advisors LLC Has $731,000 Stake in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU)

Ramius Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,895 shares during the quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,395,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the first quarter worth $15,547,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the first quarter worth $14,925,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the first quarter worth $12,438,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the first quarter worth $9,203,000.

ARRWU traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.92. 827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,080. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

