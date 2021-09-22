Ramius Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX)

Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 105,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Ampfield Management L.P. bought a new position in Astrea Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Astrea Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Astrea Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Astrea Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASAX remained flat at $$9.85 on Wednesday. 7,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,700. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

