Ramius Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU)

Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Golden Arrow Merger by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 141,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Arrow Merger by 0.3% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,005,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,935,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Golden Arrow Merger by 87.4% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

Golden Arrow Merger stock remained flat at $$9.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,430. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.91. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

