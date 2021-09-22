Rai Reflex Index (RAI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12.15 Million

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be bought for $3.02 or 0.00007121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a total market capitalization of $50.06 million and approximately $12.15 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00070177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.31 or 0.00168010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00110008 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,916.57 or 0.06871774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,532.06 or 1.00210479 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.51 or 0.00771644 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index was first traded on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 16,563,744 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

