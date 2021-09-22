Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 1,850 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,681,643,000 after acquiring an additional 58,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,216,000 after acquiring an additional 60,468 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,384,000 after acquiring an additional 461,213 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,509,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,615,000 after acquiring an additional 88,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,505,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,926,000 after acquiring an additional 52,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

PH stock opened at $279.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $192.25 and a 1-year high of $324.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.25.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 27.39%.

Several research firms have commented on PH. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.29.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

