Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,351 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in CubeSmart by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart stock opened at $51.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.49. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $30.96 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.04, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. As a group, analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

