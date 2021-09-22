Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $910,000 Stock Holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,254 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,955 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGRX opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $652.89 million, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.60.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

