Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $849,000 Position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLWS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,165,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,616,000 after acquiring an additional 579,027 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after buying an additional 463,393 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after buying an additional 165,258 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter valued at $3,478,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 451,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after buying an additional 93,324 shares in the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on FLWS. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.90. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.95 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, insider Thomas G. Hartnett sold 7,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $225,695.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,775,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 5,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $184,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,396,779. 51.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts designed to help customers express, connect, and celebrate. The Company’s ecommerce business platform features the following brands: 1-800-Flowers.com �, 1-800-Baskets.com �, Cheryl’s Cookies �, Harry & David �, PersonalizationMall.com �, Shari’s Berries �, FruitBouquets.com �, Moose Munch �, The Popcorn Factory �, Wolferman’s Bakery �, Stock Yards � and Simply Chocolate �.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.