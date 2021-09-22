Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 61,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Talos Energy by 96.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 59,965 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 115.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 18,537 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 1,976.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 268,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 255,606 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 26.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,324,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,990,000 after buying an additional 483,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 11.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 127,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 13,162 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy stock opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 3.45. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $18.93.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $303.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.94 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 82.72%. Research analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 475,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $8,208,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TALO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, began coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

