Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note issued on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.33). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16.

QIPT has been the topic of several other reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $5.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02. Quipt Home Medical has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

