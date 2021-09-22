Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 16,677 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,677 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PACB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 26.17 and a quick ratio of 25.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.94. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $53.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 72.96%. The firm had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

