Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $676,000 in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $537,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 24,552 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 484,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,530,000 after acquiring an additional 25,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.80 and a beta of 1.56. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $34.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

