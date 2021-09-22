Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $540,000 in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,393 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Woodward by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 42,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Woodward by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $114.98 on Wednesday. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.34 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.20.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $556.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.41%.

In related news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $46,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $165,749.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

