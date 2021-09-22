Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $560,000 Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after buying an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the third quarter valued at about $2,912,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 80.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 16,235 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the first quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 23.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $36.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52-week low of $34.29 and a 52-week high of $46.10.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

