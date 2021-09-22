Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $524,000 Stock Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,578 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,676,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,424,000 after purchasing an additional 241,332 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in AAR by 121.3% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,145,000 after buying an additional 712,488 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in AAR by 3,981.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,018,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 993,108 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AAR by 2.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,689,000 after acquiring an additional 16,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,696,000 after purchasing an additional 65,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

NYSE:AIR opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.23. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. AAR had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $437.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

In other AAR news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $156,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Ross Boyce bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.11 per share, for a total transaction of $361,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.